Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Geron by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Geron by 1,403.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 624,146 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GERN remained flat at $$1.68 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,360. The firm has a market cap of $521.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.68. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

