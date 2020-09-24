Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.00 EPS

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 635 ($8.30). 109,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 654.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 974.66. Go-Ahead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. The firm has a market cap of $274.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52.

GOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,612 ($21.06).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

