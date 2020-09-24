Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 728,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on Gogold Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.01 million and a P/E ratio of -352.50.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

