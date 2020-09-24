Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 279,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 410,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.44 million and a P/E ratio of -30.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp. will post -0.0202 EPS for the current year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

