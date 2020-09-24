Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 224,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 222,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

