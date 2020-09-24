Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $484.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

