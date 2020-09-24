Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 56.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,296 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Groupon by 92.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $626.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. The company had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.