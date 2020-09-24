Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 73.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 6,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.