HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) were up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 1,526,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,203,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The company has a market cap of $118.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.