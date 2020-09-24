Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMC. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 332.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

