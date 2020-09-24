HOQU Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. HOQU has a total market cap of $205,755.48 and $1.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.01444613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00208034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.