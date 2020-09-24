Hrvst Healthcr Ldr Incm Unt Cl A Etf (TSE:HHL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hrvst Healthcr Ldr Incm Unt Cl A Etf (TSE:HHL) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.44. Approximately 127,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 105,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.49.

