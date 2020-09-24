Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0599 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Ignition has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a market capitalization of $80,021.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,675.59 or 0.99744695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001710 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00166954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,350,046 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,873 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

