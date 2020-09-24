Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.5%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). 203,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 496,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $289.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

