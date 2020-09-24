Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.25. Insulet posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Insulet by 8.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 167.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.10. 9,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $233.99.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Earnings History and Estimates for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

