Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. 489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

