IoTeX Market Capitalization Reaches $40.13 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $40.13 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

