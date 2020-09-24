iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit