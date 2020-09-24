iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Shares Up 0.1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

