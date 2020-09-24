iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Comments


