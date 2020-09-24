iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65. 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74.

