iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN (BATS:DFVS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN (BATS:DFVS) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5 year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.