IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Down 0.2%

Sep 24th, 2020

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 34,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 70,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

