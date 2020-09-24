IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Trading Up 0%

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 13,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

