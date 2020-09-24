IRISnet Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $50.67 million and $8.07 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00229613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00092031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.01447838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00212954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,530,035 coins and its circulating supply is 836,512,772 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

