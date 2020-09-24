iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE) Shares Down 0.8%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:EWJE) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $34.67. Approximately 931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit