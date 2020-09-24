Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Shares Up 6.8%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) shares shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.22. 267,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 256,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, tin, and gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Nico Young nickel-cobalt project located in New South Wales, Australia. Jervois Mining Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia.

