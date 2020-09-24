Jobchain Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 458.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 443% higher against the dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.14 million and $7,197.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00230686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01448229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00208970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,681,782,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

