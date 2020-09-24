John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 1,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit