John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 1,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.