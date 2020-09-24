John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.53. 605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 4,044.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit