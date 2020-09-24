John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.53. 605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 4,044.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

