JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Trading Down 1.2%

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06). 14,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 27,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.74. The company has a market cap of $64.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s previous dividend of $1.10. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

