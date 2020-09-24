JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Trading Up 1.1%

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.74 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117.75 ($1.54). Approximately 103,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 175,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

