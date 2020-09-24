K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of K3C opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.03. K3 Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,962.24).

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

