K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON K3C opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87). The stock has a market cap of $104.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.51.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,962.24).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.