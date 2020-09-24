Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Issues Earnings Results

Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:KAT opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. Katoro Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.35 ($0.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.02.

Katoro Gold Company Profile

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

