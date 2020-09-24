Kava (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.01444613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00208034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

