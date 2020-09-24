Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Down 3.1%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 2,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC raised Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.