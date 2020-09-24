Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.9 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of KFRC opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $709.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.