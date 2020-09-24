Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s earnings. Kirkland Lake Gold posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirkland Lake Gold.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 687,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 93.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 1,757,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

