Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 1%

Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 306,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 336,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market cap of $575.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.93.

About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

