Leoni (ETR:LEO) Stock Price Down 1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €5.01 ($5.89) and last traded at €5.05 ($5.94). 352,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.10 ($6.00).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leoni presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.33 ($6.26).

Get Leoni alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.18 and its 200 day moving average is €6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59. The company has a market capitalization of $164.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.