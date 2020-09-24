Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Live Company Group stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. Live Company Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Get Live Company Group alerts:

In other Live Company Group news, insider David Ciclitira acquired 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($267,868.81).

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.