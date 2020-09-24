Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 42 ($0.55).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLOY. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,802.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 577,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,991.92). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,578,638 shares of company stock valued at $66,893,832.

Shares of LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 24.59 ($0.32). 176,251,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,330,953. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a PE ratio of 61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.76.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.