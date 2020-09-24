LockTrip Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,765.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. LockTrip has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $16,765.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025129 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003492 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

