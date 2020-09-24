Mercury Market Capitalization Achieves $653,615.44 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $653,615.44 and approximately $364.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00230686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01448229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00208970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

