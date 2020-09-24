MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) shares rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 3,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

