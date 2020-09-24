MidasProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $384,359.22 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $384,359.22 and approximately $23,209.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.01447284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00214875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 286,994,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,994,875 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

