Mithril Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $5.08 million and $2.18 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,756,231 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

