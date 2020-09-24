NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NAHL Group stock opened at GBX 57.40 ($0.75) on Thursday. NAHL Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.56 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.82.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

