Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.04. 641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03.

