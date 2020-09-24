Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

